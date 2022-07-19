Yuma police have released the name of the woman who was killed early Sunday morning when someone drove up beside the vehicle she was riding in and opened fire.
She has been identified as 39-year-old Virginia Pena.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 2:50 a.m., with officers responding to the area of 9th Street and Avenue A for a shots fired call.
When officers arrived on scene they found a tan GMC Yukon with a female, who had a gunshot wound, still inside the vehicle.
The initial investigation revealed that the GMC Yukon, with four female occupants, was traveling in the area of 1st Street and 15th Avenue when a dark-colored pickup fired several rounds into the vehicle.
The GMC Yukon stopped at 9th Avenue and called for assistance. One passenger, a 39-year-old female, was struck by the gunfire and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There were no other reported injuries.
This is still an active investigation and no suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
