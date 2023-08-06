A woman was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital Saturday morning after being shot in the chest.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 4700 block of West Clip Street at approximately 3:37 a.m.
Contact was made with a 25-year-old female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Rural Metro Fire Department responded and transported the victim to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The victim was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
The suspect in this case is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.