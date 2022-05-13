One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision involving a military vehicle Thursday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 10:41 a.m., with Yuma police officers responding to a report of an injury collision at Avenue 5E and East 32nd Street.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, the initial investigation determined that a 20-year-old male active-duty Marine, driving a military Humvee, collided with a Jeep Cherokee being driven by a 29-year-old female.
The Jeep, prior to the collision, had been traveling eastbound on 32nd Street, while the Humvee was traveling westbound on 32nd Street.
The driver of the Humvee failed to yield while making a left-hand turn onto Avenue 5E and collided with the Jeep, police said.
The driver of the Jeep, according to Franklin, was not wearing her seatbelt.
She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown out to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
The driver and passenger of the Humvee suffered minor injuries and were not transported.
Franklin said neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors in the crash.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.