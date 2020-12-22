Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Sunday, in which at least one person was injured.
According to information provided by DPS spokesperson Bart Graves, the collision happened at approximately 8:04 a.m. on East Highway (State Route) 95 and Fortuna Road.
Both vehicles involved were SUVs and the female driver of one of them suffered a broken leg.
Highway 95 was closed in both directions while paramedics were on scene and the cause of the crash was being investigated.
Graves added that there is an ongoing investigation involving the driver of the other SUV, who is a male from California.
