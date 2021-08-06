One person was injured Thursday morning after her vehicle rolled over several times, landing in a nearby field.
At 7:58 a.m., the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department was called to County 19th Street and Avenue B for a motor vehicle collision. While en route, SCFD was redirected to a single-vehicle rollover at County 18 ½ Street and Somerton Avenue.
According to a press release from SCFD, a grey Nissan had left the roadway while traveling southbound on Somerton Avenue. The Nissan then rolled multiple times, ending up on its wheels in an agricultural field.
The sole occupant – the Nissan’s driver – complained of severe pain to her neck and back, SCFD noted, and all air bags had deployed.
SCFD paramedics maintained cervical spine immobilization throughout the patient’s removal from the vehicle, the press release noted, and the patient was placed on a backboard before being transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
According to SCFD, it is unknown why the vehicle left the road; however, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.