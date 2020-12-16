A 50-year-old woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision with a Red GMC Sierra pickup truck early Tuesday morning.
According to Battalion Chief Louie Carlos of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, the collision happened at approximately 7:35 a.m. in the area of Avenue G and County 14 ½ Street.
Carlos said when firefighters arrived on scene they found a white Dodge Charger with significant damage to the front end of the vehicle, and the pickup, which appeared to have rolled over at least once, on the side of the road.
The male driver of the Dodge Charger was out of his vehicle by the time firefighters arrived and he declined to be treated by paramedics.
The 50-year-old female driver of the GMC, however, was complaining of neck pain and was transported in spinal restrictions to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
The driver of the Dodge Charger told firefighters that he had been traveling southbound on Avenue G, when the red GMC, which was on the side of the road, attempted to make a u-turn.
He also said that due to oncoming traffic, and the Charger in front of him, he was unable to avoid the collision.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s office is investigating the collision.
