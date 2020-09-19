A 37-year-old woman was issued a citation Friday morning by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a President Donald Trump campaign sign.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak, at approximately 7:41 a.m., a witness observed a woman removing a campaign sign that was posted in the area of 32nd Street and Avenue 8½ E.
The witness photographed the woman and her vehicle during the incident. When the witness confronted the woman about removing the sign, she responded by saying, “Call the police.”
When deputies arrived on scene they spoke with the woman, who was identified as Lacey Smith, of Yuma, and issued her a citation for removing and disposing of the sign.
Per Arizona Revised Statute 16-1019.A, it is a Class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office without authorization.
Additional charges of trespassing, theft and/or criminal damage may also be applicable under certain circumstances.
Also on Friday, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip submitted via the YCSO website. The tip identified possible suspects who stole multiple political campaign signs in the Mesa del Sol area.
Four 17-year-old females were identified as suspects, and they all admitted to deputies to participating in stealing the signs.
All four will have charges submitted to the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for review.
The sheriff’s office would like to thank the public for their assistance with identifying the suspects involved in both this case and another recent case involving the theft of political signs.
