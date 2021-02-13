Yuma police have released the name of the woman who was killed Wednesday in a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened at the intersection of South Frontage Road and Avenue 10E.
She has been identified as 44-year-old Melissa Malley. The crash happened at approximately 8:32 p.m.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2004 Ford Mustang failed to yield at the stop sign at Avenue 10E and collided with a 1999 Ford E350 van.
Malley, who was the driver of the Mustang, was ejected from her vehicle and responding officers performed life-saving measures on her until the Yuma Fire Department arrived on scene and took over.
She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.
There were no reported injuries from the driver of the van, a 67 year old male.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
