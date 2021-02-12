A 44-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Frontage Road Wednesday evening, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the crash happened at approximately 8:32 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue 10E.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2004 Ford Mustang failed to yield at the stop sign at Avenue 10E and collided with a 1999 Ford E350 van.
The driver of the Mustang, the 44-year-old woman, was ejected from her vehicle and responding officers performed life-saving measures on her until the Yuma Fire Department arrived on scene and took over.
She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased.
There were no reported injuries from the driver of the van, a 67 year old male.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
