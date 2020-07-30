A woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Avenue 6E, and the Yuma Police Department is looking for the driver.
YPD was dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday in response to a “man down” call.
Officers found a 68-year-old woman on the side of the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation revealed she had been struck by a vehicle thought to be a 2007-2013 black Nissan Altima. The car should have significant damage to the front passenger side.
YPD believes the collision occurred some time between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
If you have any information about this case, call YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.