One woman was killed and three other people were seriously injured in a crash involving an off-road recreational vehicle early Sunday morning.
Tania Pavlak, a spokesperson for the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, said the incident happened at approximately 6:43 a.m., with deputies responding to the area of Avenue D ½ and County 9 ½ Street for a report of a single-vehicle collision.
The initial investigation revealed that a Polaris UTV was traveling westbound along a farm access road when the driver failed to realize that the road ended at a canal.
The driver, as a result, was unable to stop in time and drove across an irrigation canal, colliding with the opposite embankment.
All four passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries and were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
One passenger, identified as Sonya Gomez, 43, of Yuma, sustained critical injuries and later died at the hospital.
Next of kin notification has been made.
Another passenger, who also sustained critical injuries, was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.
The case is currently under investigation and impairment appears to have been a factor in the crash.
Gomez leaves behind a husband and two children. A GoFundMe page has been set up on her behalf to help raise money for funeral expenses.
Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-sonya-gomez-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
