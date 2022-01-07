One of the drivers involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was injured.
The crash happened at approximately 7:49 p.m. Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin said that officers responded to 16th Street and Gateway Drive for a report of an injury collision.
Franklin said that the initial investigation revealed that a 60-year-old female, who was driving a red Toyota FRS, was making a left-hand turn onto 16th Street from Gateway Drive.
In doing so, her vehicle was struck by a blue Chevy Cruze, which was being driven by a 20-year-old female.
After the initial collision, the Toyota FRS spun into the eastbound lane and was struck by a commercial delivery semi-truck, which had been traveling east on 16th Street.
The 60-year-old driver of the Toyota FRS, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old driver of the Chevy Cruze was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be a factor in the collision.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
