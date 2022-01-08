The Yuma Police Department on Friday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday, which also left another driver injured.
The deceased driver has been identified as 59-year-old Cherie Boyle.
The crash happened Thursday morning at approximately 7:49 a.m., with officers responding to 16th Street and Gateway Drive for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that Boyle, who was driving a red Toyota FRS, was making a left-hand turn onto 16th Street from Gateway Drive.
In doing so, her vehicle was struck by a blue Chevy Cruze, which was being driven by a 20-year-old female.
After the initial collision, Boyle’s Toyota FRS spun into the eastbound lane and was struck by a commercial delivery semi-truck, which had been traveling east on 16th Street.
Boyle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old driver of the Chevy Cruze was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be a factor in the collision and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
