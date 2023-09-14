A woman is dead and a man injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to Yuma Regional Medical Center at 8:38 p.m. in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A woman is dead and a man injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to Yuma Regional Medical Center at 8:38 p.m. in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds.
The initial investigation revealed a shooting occurred in the area of the 2400 Block of Yowell Court. The two victims, a male and female, were wounded while inside a parked vehicle, YPD said.
The 35-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The 34-year-old man remained hospitalized for treatment and was released shortly thereafter.
This is an active investigation and no suspects are in custody at the time of this press release, YPD noted.
YPD asks anyone with information about this case to contact (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High 103F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.