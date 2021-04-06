A 24-year-old woman from Mexico has been found dead in the desert after she became ill and was left behind with two others by the smuggler who was guiding them.
“Smugglers continue to exploit people and put their lives at stake,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “I’m very proud of the agents and our partners working together, but in this case we were simply too late. I offer my condolences to the family of the deceased.”
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, on Saturday, April 3, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual who stated that he and two other people were in need of medical assistance.
The sheriff’s office was able to determine the approximate location of the caller using the cellphone signal and deputies, along with Yuma Border Patrol agents, including members of its search and rescue team, as well as agents aboard an Arizona National Guard helicopter, responded to the area.
The agents aboard the helicopter found the individuals a short time later and guided the other agents and deputies on the ground to the group’s location.
When Border Patrol agents reached the area they found the lifeless body of a 24-year-old female, who was a Mexican citizen. She was formally pronounced deceased when deputies arrived on scene.
The female was reportedly located in the same area with her cousin and another male.
The cousin and the man told agents and deputies that the deceased female had become ill while they were crossing the desert and they were abandoned by the smuggler who had been guiding them.
They also stated that they had been walking in the desert for several days, after entering the country illegally.
Both declined medical assistance and were taken into Border Patrol custody.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma County Medical Examiner’s Office and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility are reviewing the incident.
The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigation were also both notified of the incident.
