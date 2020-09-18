A Superior Court judge will decide whether a woman charged in connection to the attack of two Yuma police officers will be sentenced to prison or serve a term of probation under the terms of the plea agreement.
During what was a change-of-plea hearing held Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court, Christina Silvas pleaded guilty to one count of hindering prosecution for her role in the incident, which happened Dec. 27. 2018.
In return for her guilty plea, a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear and a violation of her conditions of release against her were dismissed.
Silvas, who appeared at the hearing via video feed from the county jail, is being represented by attorney Julie McDonald.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson explained to Silvas that the hindering prosecution charge carries a prison term that ranges from four months to two years in prison, with the presumptive sentence being a year.
While probation is available under the terms of the plea agreement, Nelson said it does not contain any stipulations, so sentencing is left up to the discretion of the court.
He then talked Silvas through the change of plea, explaining her rights to her and making sure she understood what was happening.
According to Yuma police, on the day of the incident, officers responded to a trailer park at the 2050 block of West 20th Street after reports of rocks being thrown at trailers in the park. Officers had been there twice previously the same day.
Officers were unable to locate anyone by the time they arrived on scene, so they conducted surveillance on the area for several hours.
Then, at about 11:40 p.m., officers observed two individuals yelling at one another in the street at the location. When officers approached the two individuals, later identified as Manuel Silvas and Christopher Yanez, they became combative.
While in the process of arresting them, one of the officers was punched in the face and kneed.
Yanez and both Manuel and Christina Silvas were arrested.
However, when Christina Silva did not show up for a change-of-plea hearing in April 2019, a warrant was issued for her arrest.
According to Yuma County jail records, she was rearrested Sept. 2.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22.
