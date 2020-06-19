The last of the three teenagers charged in connection to the murder of a taxi cab driver nearly two years ago was sentenced Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court to 12½ years in prison.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson also gave 19-year-old Hailey Dawn Hoover credit for 673 days she already served in the Yuma County jail.
Hoover, who was represented by attorney Bill Fox of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, pleaded guilty last month in a plea agreement to a modified charge of manslaughter in the shooting death of cab driver Guillermo Sotelo, 55, of San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
She was initially charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, theft of means of transportation, and armed robbery. In return for her guilty plea, those charges against her were dismissed. Seventeen years old at the time of the shooting, she has been in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Prior to her being sentenced Fox read a letter to the court his client had written, in which she asked the judge for mercy and apologized to the victims of those affected, saying how deeply sorry she was.
She also wrote that the murder was a traumatic event that she will remember for the rest of her life, adding that she had a chance to stop what was happening, but couldn’t because she was terrified.
Her letter included her plans for the future, with Fox reading that she planned on putting her time behind bars to good use by getting her general education diploma and taking college courses in preparation for when she is released.
Sotelo, who was a driver for Crazy 8’s Taxi Company, was reported missing early in the morning of July 30, 2018, to the Yuma Police Department.
He was driving a turquoise 2001 Honda taxi, and was last believed to be en route to Somerton to pick up a passenger. His body was found the next day a short distance off the roadway in the desert, shot at least once.
The taxi, which had a flat tire, was found at about 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 7 in an alley near 28th Street and Avenue A in Yuma.
Somerton police reported that they discovered information leading to the identification of two suspects: Hoover, was 17 years old at the time, and 16-year-old Tyrus Nathan Twist.
A few days later, Cocopah Tribal Police, acting on an attempt to locate order issued by Somerton police, found a stolen vehicle that the suspects were believed to be driving.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Twist and Hoover fled.
After a short pursuit by Somerton and Cocopah Police Departments into Somerton, Twist and Hoover were taken into custody without incident.
Twist was sentenced in February to a combined 37-1/2 years in prison, with credit for 551 days he has already served. The third person involved, Jada Herrera, who arranged the cab ride, but did not know the murder was going to happen, was sentenced in January to 3 1/2 years in prison, with credit for 469 days previously served.