Christina Silvas has been sentenced to a term of probation for her role in connection to the attack on two Yuma police officers two years ago.
She had previously pleaded guilty to one count of attempted hindering prosecution in a plea deal with prosecutors in September in relation to the incident, which happened Dec. 27, 2018.
In return for her guilty plea, one count of hindering prosecution as originally charged was dismissed.
On Thursday, Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson imposed a sentence of 36 month of supervised probation on her.
He also informed her that she had a right to file for post-conviction relief, but she only had 90 days to do so or she would lose that right.
Post-conviction relief is a general term related to the appeal of a criminal convictions, which may include release, new trial, modification of sentence, and such other relief.
Silvas, who appeared at her sentencing via video feed from the Yuma County jail, was represented by attorney Joshua Cordova.
According to Yuma police, on the day of the incident, officers responded to a trailer park at the 2050 block of West 20th Street after reports of rocks being thrown at trailers in the park. Officers had been there twice previously the same day.
Officers were unable to locate anyone by the time they arrived on scene, so they conducted surveillance on the area for several hours.
Then, at about 11:40 p.m., officers observed two individuals yelling at one another in the street at the location. When officers approached the two individuals, later identified as Manuel Silvas and Christopher Yanez, they became combative.
While in the process of arresting them, one of the officers was punched in the face and kneed. Yanez and both Manuel and Christina Silvas were arrested.
However, when Christina Silva did not show up for a change-of-plea hearing in April 2019, a warrant was issued for her arrest.
