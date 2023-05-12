Moments before a handcuffed Jennie Lizbeth Duarte was escorted from the courtroom, she handed a detention officer her cellphone to give to a family member who was present for her hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson had just sentenced her to 48 months of supervised probation for conspiracy to commit theft of transportation, which she had pleaded guilty to in a plea agreement with prosecutors last month.
As a condition of that probation, he also ordered that she serve 90 days in jail, with two for one credit, at the Yuma County Detention Center.
Afterwards, Duarte’s attorney, Ray Hanna of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, thanked Nelson for not sending his client to prison, to which he replied that he had considered doing.
“She deserves to go to prison but I’m going to give her a chance,” he added.
Nelson also ordered that the court would retain jurisdiction over the amount of restitution Duarte owed on the vehicle she had stolen.
At approximately 4:42 p.m. on Jan. 26, deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 10200 block of North Frontage Road.
When they arrived on scene, a woman, now known to be Duarte, reported that she had rented a vehicle from a peer-to-peer car sharing company and that it had been stolen while she was inside a store shopping.
After further investigation and questioning, deputies discovered Duarte actually had an agreement to deliver the rented vehicle to someone in Mexico in exchange for monetary compensation.
Deputies arrested Duarte, who is from Seeley, Calif., on Feb. 26, at which time she was booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of fraudulent schemes, theft, trafficking stolen property, and false reporting.