Yuma police are investigating a possible road rage incident in which a 20-year-old female was shot.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin said the incident happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. Thursday, with officers responding to the 1200 block of 14th Avenue for a report of shots fired.
An initial investigation found that two adult females, ages 20 and 24, were in a physical altercation after pulling over at the location.
During the altercation, a 22-year-old male, who was with the 20-year-old female, allegedly retrieved a handgun and shot the 24-year-old female.
The 24-year-old female was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center by the male and other female and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Franklin said that the 20-year-old female and 22-year-old male both remained at the hospital and spoke with officers when they arrived.
This is an active investigation and there are no outstanding suspects. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.