When Yuma firefighters responded to a report of a fire Friday morning in the 3700 block of South 4th Avenue, they found an elderly woman sitting outside of her residence at the Mesa Verde Trailer Park, and rendered medical aid.
According to Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin, the incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. and an investigation later determined that the woman had been smoking inside her home while using a portable oxygen machine.
“The oxygen within the tubing ignited and started to burn,” Franklin said.
The woman was able to safely make it out of her house and several nearby neighbors managed to smother the burning tubing, putting out the fire.
Damage from the fire was limited to the oxygen machine, tubing and carpet.
“This could have easily become a very tragic situation, and the woman was extremely fortunate that her neighbors were close by and quickly smothered the flames on the burning oxygen tubing,” Franklin said. “Smoking and home oxygen do not mix. “
The National Fire Protection Association urges people not to smoke, or allow anyone who does, to smoke where medical oxygen is used.
Medical oxygen can cause materials to ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster rate than normal. It can make an existing fire burn faster and hotter.