A 36-year-old woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Public Affairs Officer Ashley McCleney said the accident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., with officers being dispatched to the 4200 block of East 32nd Street for a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision.
The initial investigation revealed that the woman had been struck by a 2014 Toyota Prius, which was being driven by a 76-year-old male.
The woman was taken to Yuma Regional medical Center with serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported.
The crash is still under investigation and there is no further information at this time.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
