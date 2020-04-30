Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Tuesday who allegedly stole a car belonging to an individual who had recently died.
YCSO Lt. Sam Pavlak said that 32-year-old Tara Contreras was located by the Yuma Police Department at approximately 11:33 a.m. in the 5700 block of West 8th Street, where she was taken into custody without incident.
“(Contreras) was found in a motel by Yuma police with another individual who they wanted on an unrelated incident,” Pavlak said. “Because of our attempt to locate, the officers contacted us and deputies arrested her.”
Contreras was booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of theft of means of transportation and possession of stolen property. The vehicle she allegedly stole, a grey Dodge Journey with Arizona license plate CHV0296, is still missing.
She made her initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court later the same day before Justice of the Peace Judge Greg Stewart, who informed her of the allegations against her and set her bond at $20,000.
Contreras is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, at which time she will be informed if a criminal complaint has been filed against her and what, if any, offenses she is being charged with.
On April 10, at approximately 5:24 p.m., YCSO received a report of a burglary and vehicle theft on 8th Street. The owner of the residence had recently passed away and the caretaker was advised of unknown subjects on the property.
When deputies arrived, they discovered that the residence had been ransacked and that a vehicle was missing.
Deputies later discovered that the stolen vehicle had possibly been taken into Mexico. Further investigation revealed that Contreras had been in possession of the vehicle when it entered into Mexico.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, or visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.