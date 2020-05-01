The woman who allegedly stole a car belonging to an individual who had recently died was formally arraigned Thursday in Yuma Justice Court, at which time she was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against her.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace pro tem Darci Weede via video feed from the county jail, the 32-year-old Tara Contreras learned that she had been charged with one felony count of theft of means of transportation.
In addition to appointing the Yuma County Public Defenders Office to represent her, Judge Weede also scheduled her next court appearance - a preliminary hearing - for 4 p.m. on May 18.
She also advised Contreras that her case would likely be transferred to Yuma County Superior Court before that , and if it is, she would be provided with a new date and time for her next hearing.
When bond was addressed Judge Weede informed public defender Joshua Tesoriero, who was representing Contreras only for the purpose of the hearing, that after reviewing the case she would not be reducing her bail, which had been set at $20,000 at a previous hearing.
In explaining her reasons for not doing so Judge Weede said Contreras was on probation at the time, has six previous misdemeanor convictions on her record, and has failed to appear at her court hearings in the past.
Contreras was located by the Yuma Police Department at approximately 11:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of West 8th Street, where she was later taken into custody without incident by deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
According to YCSO, she was found in a motel with another individual who was being sought by YPD on an unrelated incident.
On April 10, at approximately 5:24 p.m., YCSO received a report of a burglary and vehicle theft on 8th Street. The owner of the residence had recently passed away and the caretaker was advised of unknown subjects on the property.
When deputies arrived, they discovered that the residence had been ransacked and that a vehicle, described as a grey in color Dodge Journey bearing Arizona license plate CHV0296, was missing.
Deputies later discovered that the stolen vehicle had possibly been taken into Mexico. Further investigation revealed that Contreras had been in possession of the vehicle when it entered into Mexico.
The vehicle has yet to be recovered.
