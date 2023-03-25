A woman who allegedly engaged in in inappropriate sexual activity with a teenage boy decided to plead guilty to two of the charges against her on Thursday instead of going to trial.
Makaila Yablonski pleaded guilty to one amended count of attempted child abuse and one count of aggravated assault in a plea agreement with prosecutors during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court.
Under the terms of her plea agreement, Yablonski will be sentenced to a 1-1/2 year prison sentence for the child abuse charge and a consecutive term of probation for the assault charge.
In return for her guilty pleas, five other charges against her, two of which were misdemeanors, were dismissed.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson accepted Yablonski’s guilty pleas and scheduled her sentencing for 8:30 a.m. on April 27.
Yablonski, who is represented by attorney Cid Kallen of the Territorial Law Firm, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
She was taken into custody at 1:52 p.m. July 18 at her home in the 3500 block of East County 17 ½ Street and later booked into the Yuma County jail.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began as an assault in which she allegedly whipped a minor at her horse ranch, but then led to the discovery of a sexual offense with another minor who she knew was underage.
Two 17-year-old male juveniles were identified as the victims.