Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a woman who allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with two teenage boys was rescheduled so she could consider a new plea offer.
Appearing before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, attorney Cid Kallen of the Territorial Law Firm informed the court that he recently received a revised plea agreement from the prosecution but has not discussed it with his client yet.
Kallen represents Makaila Yablonski, who has been charged with a total of seven felony offenses, including four counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
She has also been charged with a felony count of child abuse and two misdemeanor offenses: public sexual indecency and indecent exposure.
Yablonski remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Kallen also requested a continuance, stating that he will be in trial all of next week and won’t be able to discuss the new plea with his client until the following week.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Nelson granted the request and scheduled Yablonski’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. March 21.
A mother of one of the victims also addressed the court telephonically, saying her son is continuing to suffer seizures as a result of the incident, and that they are worsening.
Yablonski was taken into custody at 1:52 p.m. July 18 at her home in the 3500 Block of East County 17 ½ Street and later booked into the Yuma County jail.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began as an assault, which then led to the discovery of a sexual offense.
Two 17-year-old male juveniles were identified as the victims.