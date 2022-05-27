A Yuma County Superior Court judge sentenced Jonissa Jones to life in prison Thursday for the death of a 31-year-old Derek Runnion.
Jones, who was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in a plea agreement with prosecutors last month.
In doing so, Jones had to admit that she stabbed Runnion multiple times in the head. She also admitted that she helped burn his body and hide it in an irrigation ditch in Winterhaven, where it was later found.
Jones must serve at least 25 years of her sentence before she is eligible to apply for parole.
Some family members and friends were present for the hearing, including one who listened in on the telephone.
When given the opportunity to address the court, one of the family members stated that Jones took a son, a brother, an uncle and a good friend for no reason.
He added that if it were up to him, she would never be allowed to leave prison.
Jones, who had been sought by multiple state and federal agencies in California before being arrested by the U.S. Marshals service, was already in custody on other charges when she and co-defendant Erick Chavez were arrested by Yuma police in connection to Runnion’s murder.
According to Yuma police, Runnion was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on March 22, 2021, when he left his apartment to go meet with someone who was going to fix his car. On April 1, Yuma police received information that led officers to Runnion’s remains, which were located in California, along with his burnt vehicle.
Runnion had been shot in the back, stabbed multiple times in the head, and his body burned.
According to Jones’ plea agreement, she and Chavez convinced Runion to give them his knives and go someplace and do drugs with them prior to the murder.
