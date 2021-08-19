The woman who set a fire at the 5th Avenue Hotel, which caused $200,000 worth of damage and left several residents homeless, was sentenced Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge David Haws gave Jamie Lynn Tennyson 2-1/2 years in prison with credit for 356 days previously served in custody for attempted arson of an occupied structure.
Tennyson, who was represented by attorney Robert Trebilcock, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, pled guilty to the offense in a plea agreement in March.
Under the terms of the plea agreement Tennyson could have received a prison sentence ranging from two to eight years and nine months in prison, with the presumptive sentence being 3-1/2 years.
Judge Haws also cited Tennyson’s mental health at the time as a “mitigating factor,” in reducing the sentencing by a year. He also ordered that a restitution hearing be held, which Trebilcock waived his client’s appearance for.
According to the Yuma Fire Department, a fire was reported at the motel, which is located at 1000 South 5th Avenue, at about 7:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 and a large column of smoke was seen rising from the area.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from central structures connected to the office and five vehicles on the property.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to those central structures and bring the fire under control.
The YFD said the fire was started in a vehicle, which then spread to the office, carport and to other vehicles in the area of the apartment building.
There were no reports of any injuries. While some of the rooms were not damaged by the fire, YFD said they could n ot be reoccupied due to power being shut down at the motel
Yuma police officers were dispatched to the motel at approximately 7:22 a.m. for a report of a suspicious fire. After the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed the fire appeared to have been intentionally started.
At approximately 11:55 a.m., Yuma police arrested Tennyson on multiple charges in connection to the fire.
Court records indicate that Tennyson, who resided at the motel with her husband, became upset with him following an argument and lit their car on fire.
