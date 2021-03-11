The woman charged in connection to a fire at the 5th Avenue Hotel, which caused $200,000 worth of damage and left several residents homeless, pleaded guilty to an amended felony charge as part of a plea agreement Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
When asked how she pleaded to a charge of attempted arson of an occupied structure, Jamie Lynn Tennyson pleaded guilty to starting the fire, which happened on Aug. 26, 2020.
Tennyson, who appeared at the hearing via video feed from the county jail, had been charged with one count of arson of an occupied structure and one count of criminal damage.
In return for her guilty plea, those two charges against her were dismissed. She is being represented by attorney Robert Treblicock, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
During the hearing, Superior Court Judge David Haws, who is presiding over the case, informed Tennyson that the charge carries a sentence range of 2 to 8 years and nine months in prison, with the presumptive sentence being 3-1/2 years.
Haws explained that while probation was available under the conditions of the plea agreement, it did not contain any stipulations, so sentencing was left up to the discretion of the court.
If she were to receive a term probation, he continued, it could be for no more than five years, and as a condition of that probation she could also be sentenced to serve up to a year in the Yuma County jail.
She must all pay full restitution to the victims in the case.
Tennyson remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond, and sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on April 14.
According to the Yuma Fire Department, a fire was reported at the motel, which is located at 1000 South 5th Avenue, at about 7:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and a large column of smoke was seen rising from the area.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from central structures connected to the office and five vehicles on the property.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to those central structures and bring the fire under control.
YFD said the fire was started in a vehicle, which then spread to the office, carport and to other vehicles in the area of the apartment building.
YFD said the fire was started in a vehicle, which then spread to the office, carport and to other vehicles in the area of the apartment building.
There were no reports of any injuries. While some of the rooms were not damaged by the fire, YFD said they could n ot be reoccupied due to power being shut down at the motel
Yuma police officers were dispatched to the motel at approximately 7:22 a.m. for a report of a suspicious fire. After the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed the fire appeared to have been intentionally started.
At approximately 11:55 a.m., Yuma police arrested Tennyson on multiple charges in connection to the fire.
Court records indicate that Tennyson, who resided at the motel with her husband, became upset with him following an argument and lit their car on fire.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.