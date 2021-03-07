The National Association of Women in Construction is celebrating Women in Construction Week March 7-13. The focus of WIC is to highlight women as a viable component of the construction industry and raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry. The occasion is also used to emphasize the growing role of women in the industry.
In honor of Women in Construction Week, the Yuma Sun is profiling several local women who work in construction and related industries in Yuma County and even across several states. The profiles will run as a series throughout the week.
In this edition, the Yuma Sun presents Jodi Pool and Nicolle Wilkinson. Here are their stories in their own words:
JODI POOL
Jodi Pool is the manager and a member of JRP Construction LLC and the qualifying party for all licenses held by the company. She has been in the industry for 25 years and owned and operated JRP Construction since June 2000.
How and why did you choose the industry?
It chose me. I started working for my dad after college and just never left the industry.
What challenges have you faced? How did you overcome them?
The largest challenge I have faced is learning to adapt with not only the economy but the different needs for our customers and community. Understanding and being able to adapt helps our business to stay solid and stay around for all the years JRP.
What kind of projects have you worked in? What has been your favorite?
I have worked on a large variety of projects from industrial warehouses and government projects to residential pre-engineered metal buildings, horse pastures and pens, and mare motels.
Each has its own challenges and rewards. I really don’t have a favorite. I think my favorite type of project changes with the team I have working with me. Our main focus is pre-engineered metal buildings as well as steel fabrication of miscellaneous metals, customer RV shades and custom solar structures.
What surprised or surprises you about the industry?
I am surprised almost everyday of the changes and challenges this industry can bring. Very rarely do you find a job that goes perfect. There’s always a challenge in this industry and learning to adapt and accept and take the challenge head on to resolve it is first priority. I enjoy the ever-changing needs of a project. Yes, it can get frustrating at times but I honestly cannot think of another career I would rather be in.
What advice would you give to other women thinking of a career in construction?
Have a solid outlook and attitude. Be open minded and never stop learning. Enjoy each day and learn to roll with it.
What would like others to know about the industry?
Owning and operating a construction company can definitely have its ups and downs, but that feeling you get when a job is complete. Knowing you were a part of a project that will be around for years to come is a feeling I will never get tired of. It’s fun to drive around town and tell my kids or other people and point to a building and say, “See that building over there? JRP built or helped to build it.”
NICOLLE WILKINSON
Nicolle Wilkinson is the project management director at CBRE HEERY, a full-service architecture, interior design, engineering, construction management and program management firm. Wilkinson is a senior level construction project manager overseeing a project team that includes inspectors, estimators, schedulers and construction managers.
Wilkinson has been in the industry since 1994. She is both a licensed architect and a certified construction manager. She is the only CCM in private practice anywhere between San Diego and Tucson and one of only two licensed female architects in that same region.
How and why did you choose the industry?
I decided in high school that I wanted to be an architect. Most people think you have to be artistic to be an architect, but architecture is really problem solving with an artistic component. I remember sitting in ninth grade algebra class studying geometry wondering what career uses that math, andI had a boyfriend in high school whose dad is an architect. So after talking with his dad I decided I was interested in becoming an architect.
I became a licensed architect in 2005 and practiced architecture from 1994-2006. It wasn’t until I was 37 years old that I actually purposely decided to switch to construction management and quit practicing as an architect full time. Construction management and owner’s representation are my true career passions. I became a certified construction manager in 2018.
What challenges have you faced? How did you overcome them?
Because construction managers are project based, once the libraries in Yuma were completed, there was no other large construction program at the time requiring a construction manager with my expertise. Because I wanted to stay in this field, I had to start commuting to Los Angeles. I commuted from 2009-2011 and again from 2017 -2019.
Thankfully I have an aunt I live with in Laguna Niguel, but both times it was extremely stressful. I was driving 300 miles twice weekly and had a three-hour daily commute from Laguna to LA and back after working 10 hour days. My son was 4 years old when it started and 14 when it ended. For my career it was extremely beneficial but at the cost of losing so much time with my family.
So in 2019 I quit my job so that I could take my current project in Calexico so that I could sleep in my own bed every night. I plan to retire after the Calexico Port of Entry project is finished.
What kind of projects have you worked in? What has been your favorite?
In Yuma and Imperial counties specifically, I either designed, managed and/or oversaw construction for all of the following: Calexico West Land Port of Entry Phase 2A (my current project); all Yuma County Libraries, Yuma Regional Medical Center Emergency Department, Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center, John M Roll US Courthouse, Yuma County South Complex, Yuma County Sheriff Foothills Substation, Yuma County Jail Annex, Yuma County Department of Development Services, Quechan Senior Center, both Kneaders restaurants, CTC Church and Roxaboxen Park.
In the Greater LA area I was involved with John Wayne Airport Terminal C, all LA County fire department projects (from 2017-2019), LAC+USC Medical Center, Olive View Medical Center and Southern California Edison projects (from 2009-2011).
The Yuma libraries are my personal career favorite. The library bond program was my first time acting as an owner’s representative. We were involved from start to finish on all of the libraries, helping hire all the architects and contractors, managing design and construction.
I took my son, who was only 15 months old at the time, to the projects with me. He really grew up in the libraries. San Luis Branch is my favorite. It has an amazing view of the valley to the north, and we put a slide from upstairs down to the children’s section of the library.
My secret favorite project that most people don’t know I was the architect for, working with Ray Steinbeigle and Vonne Nicklaus, was Roxaboxen Park.
What surprised or surprises you about the industry?
Architecture school does not prepare students well for actual construction. I was 24 years old when I learned that a 2x4 is a “lie.” Technology has changed significantly. While Autocad was in use while I was in college, now the “BIM” or Building Information Modeling (3D) computer programs are normal. In my close to 30-year career, there has never been a boring day.
What advice would you give to other women thinking of a career in construction?
Call me. Come out on my job site and let me show you around. I have always offered to do that and have done that for several girls in Yuma. Spend a day in the field and see what it’s like.
Then do some research on the education and license requirements for each different career.Architects and engineers have similar education and license requirements. Construction contractors have very different requirements.
If you are good at art, consider architecture. If you are good at math, consider engineering. If you are good at project management, consider becoming a construction manager. If you like building things with your hands, consider becoming a skilled trade laborer, then a general contractor.
Also Yuma is blessed to have STEDY (Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma) and career technical training in our high schools. Talk to your guidance counselor about taking those classes while in high school.