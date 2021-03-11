The National Association of Women in Construction is celebrating Women in Construction Week March 7-13. The focus of WIC is to highlight women as a viable component of the construction industry and raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry. The occasion is also used to emphasize the growing role of women in the industry.
In honor of Women in Construction Week, the Yuma Sun is profiling several local women who work in construction and related industries in Yuma County and even across several states. The profiles will run as a series throughout the week.
In this edition, the Yuma Sun presents Marisol Kelland and Xanthi Panos. Here are their stories in their own words:
MARISOL KELLAND
Marisol Kelland is the president and CEO of Gutierrez Canales Engineering. GCE was established in 2002 and moved into construction in 2008.
How and why did you choose the industry?
Given my background as a civil engineer, I was exposed to the construction industry from the onset of my career. I developed construction drawings and managed construction projects so it naturally led to my interest in the construction field.
What challenges have you faced? How did you overcome them?
As a licensed civil engineer and contractor, one of the challenges I faced as a female was competing on the open market to establish experience in the industry. Since I had successfully completed numerous civil engineering projects, this opened the door to design/build projects for the federal government. It was through these opportunities that we added construction services to our company resume.
What kind of projects have you worked in?
GCE successfully performed construction projects at numerous bases in southwestern Arizona and California, including Yuma Proving Ground, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Naval Air Facility El Centro in Imperial County, California, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, California, as well as projects for the Bureau of Reclamation.
GCE steadily grew with the purchase of heavy equipment and hiring personnel with the right experience. GCE started out with $4 million in bonding and three employees and has grown to over $20 million in bonding with over 40 employees that perform services for federal, state, and municipal clients, as well as commercial clients and private developers.
GCE self-performs horizontal construction, including demolition, grading and paving for roadways, canal projects such as concrete canal construction, dissipation structures, and valve structures, underground utility installation for water and sewer projects, and stormwater control projects.
GCE has four business locations. In Yuma, we have our corporate office on 24th Street and our construction yard off Avenue 3E, as well as our recycle yard located on Arizona Avenue. The recycle yard opened in 2019, providing local contractors an in-town alternative for disposal of concrete and asphalt, and provides recycled road base. We also have an office in San Diego, where we provide environmental and engineering services.
What has been your favorite?
My favorite type of projects are design/build projects where I can utilize my civil engineering design skills to complete projects from design through construction.
What surprised or surprises you about the industry?
What surprises me the most about my journey is that a young Hispanic female, first generation college graduate can truly live the American dream by starting a company and expanding it to employ over 40 people and improve the Yuma community every day.
What advice would you give to other women thinking of a career in construction?
My advice as a female in this industry is to plan to work twice as hard to prove yourself but never forget to enjoy the journey.
XANTHI PANOS
Xanthi Panos works as capital improvement project manager in the Yuma Engineering Department, where she’s assigned to the Design and Construction Management Team.
As a CIP project manager, Panos plans, directs and manages design and construction activities for development and renovation of city infrastructure. She manages multiple CIP projects through all phases, from project initiation, development, implementation to construction.
She oversees design and construction to ensure completion of projects as efficiently and effectively as possible. She evaluates and approves changes that substantially impact the scope, budget and schedule of a project and monitor progress and performance.
Additionally, Panos coordinates, monitors and manages contracts and contractors, solicits bids, reviews proposals, inspects project work sites and assures the use of efficient techniques and sound engineering practices.
How long have you been in construction?
My career in construction started when I joined the U.S. Air Force in 1988. Later I was employed with Yuma County and now at the City of Yuma where I just celebrated my 23rd work anniversary.
How and why did you choose the industry?
From a young age I always had a love for building and creating. I would search for things to fix and tools to use around the house. I choose this industry because it gives me a sense of accomplishment when I can look at a completed project. I take pleasure in the inner satisfaction and intrinsic motivation of doing the work.
What challenges have you faced? How did you overcome them?
In this male-dominated industry, it’s definitely the assumptions that come along with being a female in this profession, the old school nature. I notice that some people assume that I do not hold a high position in this field simply because I am a female. So to break that barrier, I sign up for certified training and programs to educate myself as much as possible to keep on top of current industry practices. With that, I own my position with confidence, alleviating some of those false assumptions.
What kind of projects have you worked in? What has been your favorite?
One of my favorite projects was building the Public Safety Training Facility located at Avenue 4E and 36th Street on 40 acres of property.
Back in 2009, the city built the Public Safety Training Facility. During that time, the Fire Department conducted its training at several of the fire stations. Firefighters had to travel to other cities for specialized training.
The goal was to have a training consolidated at a single location and to provide facilities that addressed all of the training objectives while providing capability for future growth.
The Public Safety Training Facility was built in several phases and more is still being added to the site. So far we have a two-story burn building, pads/props used for simulated situations like crawling through confined spaces, vehicle extrication, HAZMAT, an outdoor training ramada, an indoor classroom, a police K-9 training area and a 10-acre asphalt test track.
It was a project I hadn’t done before. As we added to the site, I was able to see the firefighters use these training props. It’s amazing seeing how they rappel down a burning building and simulate a high speed car chase. This was one of those “never forget” projects that I was able to be a part of.
What advice would you give to other women thinking of a career in construction?
There are so many opportunities for women in this industry. Try to seek women already in the industry and shadow them at their work site. Believe in yourself. You are capable of more than you imagine. The world needs strong women, women who will lift and build others. Everything you need to succeed, is already inside you.