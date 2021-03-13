The National Association of Women in Construction is celebrating Women in Construction Week March 7-13. The focus of WIC is to highlight women as a viable component of the construction industry and raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry. The occasion is also used to emphasize the growing role of women in the industry.
In honor of Women in Construction Week, the Yuma Sun is profiling several local women who work in construction and related industries in Yuma County and even across several states. The profiles will run as a series throughout the week.
In this edition, the Yuma Sun presents Sara Larson and Jill Gwynn. Here are their stories in their own words:
SARA LARSON
Sara Larson is the architect and a project manager at Sternco Engineers. She is also part of the firm’s Commissioning Team being a commissioning process provider.
How long have you been in construction?
Growing up in a small rural community, our family has always been motivated and talented to accomplish a lot ourselves. My parents and grandparents have done a lot of building over the years including our own house, our family business’s shop, sheds, barns and other building projects. My family always had us involved and helping. So, I learned to help and swing a hammer, use a saw and various tools, weld, fix things, and take things apart, and put things together before I was even in school. My mom has a picture of me helping Dad and Grandpa build some shelves in our shop and I think the hammer was half as big as I was!
As a design professional, I have been working in the architecture/engineering part of the construction industry since 2006. I have been very fortunate to never be limited in whatever role I am in and always have been encouraged to step up and keep growing and learning.
How and why did you choose the industry?
I have always been interested in buildings and creating spaces that are smart, efficient, beautiful and useful to the occupants. I really took interest in design after taking drafting in ninth grade and being able to design and draw my first house from scratch.
What challenges have you faced? How did you overcome them?
Every project has challenges. Solving them and creating a good product, that’s what makes it rewarding. We work very closely with the building owner and occupants to fully understand their needs and requirements. When a building we design is constructed and it accomplishes the needs and goals of the building owner and occupants, it is very satisfying.
What kind of projects have you worked in? What has been your favorite?
Being in Yuma and in a small company, it provides a wonderful opportunity to work on a variety of projects from small tenant improvements to renovations of existing buildings and adaptive reuse of historic buildings, to new construction projects such as small offices or large industrial buildings. I enjoy the variety.
Some projects you get to be more creative with the aesthetics, and they have turned out to be beautiful yet very functional and practical buildings. Those I would have to say are my favorite.
What advice would you give to other women thinking of a career in construction?
If you want to do it, go for it. There is nothing that you can’t do by working hard and doing your best, no matter what it is. Hard work and dedication will speak for itself.
JILL GWYNN
Jill Gwynn is the owner/manager of Gwynn Construction LLC. She started out in new home construction in 2003 when her in-laws began developing a new subdivision in the Yuma valley. In her 13 years there, her job description evolved from planning and design into construction management.
In 2017, she launched Gwynn Construction and assembled a highly skilled team. Business exploded into large scale commercial projects and I never looked back.
How and why did you choose the industry?
My parents always encouraged my interest in creating things with my hands. You could say my love for constructing things started when I was a little girl and my mom taught me how to sew. I loved the process of planning, gathering materials, using specialized tools, working with my hands and ultimately, the satisfaction I felt when the project was complete. There’s really nothing else like it. Today the things I build and create are obviously much bigger and more complex, but the feeling is the same and it’s why I love what I do.
What challenges have you faced? How did you overcome them?
The startup phase of the company was definitely a challenge. It’s tedious and there’s a learning curve with licensing, insurance and taxes. The only way to overcome it is with persistence, late night reading and keeping the end goal in mind.
What kind of projects have you worked in? What has been your favorite?
My company primarily focuses on commercial construction projects, servicing both the federal government and the private sector. My favorite job was the first contract I was awarded which was a 10,000-square-foot water treatment facility for the federal government. It was a large, complex project that was a big stepping-stone for my company. I knew it had to be done on time, under budget and exceed the customer’s expectations. My team stepped up to the challenge and delivered. It was a great feeling of accomplishment because I always had the confidence my company would be successful, but I also knew that gaining the technical credibility of the community demanded results. So, getting that first big job completed with a happy customer was very rewarding and a feeling I’ll never forget.
What surprised or surprises you about the industry?
Before I started this adventure, I didn’t realize the amount of blood, sweat and tears that goes into each and every phase of a construction project. Construction is definitely a team effort between the owner, the prime contractor and all of the subcontractors. We are very fortunate to live in a community with such strong support for the construction industry and the beautification of our city.
What advice would you give to other women thinking of a career in construction?
Go for it. The sky is the limit. It’s a demanding profession but provides great rewards. For me, there’s nothing more satisfying than handing over the keys or driving by a project created by my team.