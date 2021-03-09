The National Association of Women in Construction is celebrating Women in Construction Week March 7-13. The focus of WIC is to highlight women as a viable component of the construction industry and raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry. The occasion is also used to emphasize the growing role of women in the industry.
In honor of Women in Construction Week, the Yuma Sun is profiling several local women who work in construction and related industries in Yuma County and even across several states. The profiles will run as a series throughout the week.
In this edition, the Yuma Sun presents Shanen Aranmor and Stacy Greene-Todd. Here are their stories in their own words:
SHANEN ARANMOR
Shanen Aranmor is the founder and chief wellness welder at Weld Like A Girl. She grew up working in an electrical wholesale business with her parents and swore she would never be a business owner as she saw the long hours and toll it takes on the family. “Obviously, never say never,” she now says. She has been involved in welding since 2005.
How and why did you choose the industry?
I have loved metals and related crafts since childhood. I took Metalshop 1 in seventh grade and Metalshop 2 in eighth grade. I won the Outstanding Student Award for Industrial Arts at the end of junior high. I am not sure I chose this field; the field might have chosen me.
What challenges have you faced? How did you overcome them?
There are innumerable challenges for a woman entering the welding world. Whenever I am faced with undeserved criticism or judgment, I respond, “My ability to weld does not impact your ability to weld.” In other words, you do the best you can; I will do the best I can. I don’t care who is supposedly “better” between us; I want to be the best I can be. If I am an excellent welder, that does not take away from your abilities.
What kind of projects have you worked in? What has been your favorite?
I can’t count the projects but can honestly say they range from weird to even stranger. I am often asked, “What is the difference between art and fabrication?” The answer: what it is used for. The three Union Pacific railroad-themed sculptures in front of Lute’s Casino, restoring Big Blue (in front of the Art Center), spiral staircase repair, saving beer brewing in Yuma (Prison Hill emergency repair), saving donut making in Yuma (Arizona Donut), saving basketball for a church group, Realtor awards, building a community sculpture with Aztec High School, transitioning a horse to a unicorn ...
What surprised or surprises you about the industry?
How few women there are (less than 6%) but how cool it is to help the next generation.
What advice would you give to other women thinking of a career in construction?
There are so many opportunities in the field of construction and welding. Between fabrication, manufacturing, repairs, sales, industry or art, the world is open and out there. My best advice: Be so good, they wished they had hired you.
What would you like others to know about the industry?
So far, I have taught as old as 5 years old and as young as 88. Our classes are co-ed; gentlemen (not jerks) may join us. We believe in project-based learning; people sign up for a class, show up in closed-toe shoes and leave with the project they intended to make.
STACY GREENE-TODD
Stacy Greene-Todd is vice president of Eckard Commercial Construction. She has been in the construction industry for 22 years.
How and why did you choose the industry?
Growing up my dad was a general contractor so construction was a way of life. I’ve been jumping over trenching since I could walk. Over the years I was able to work with my dad on a few housing and tenant improvement projects, but most of my 22 years has been spent working on commercial and industrial projects throughout California and Arizona.
I will always give 110+% to everything that I do, having something to show for that effort (like a new building or a doctors office) makes it seem all worth it.
What challenges have you faced? How did you overcome them?
Every job has its challenges; it is what you do with these challenges that makes you who you are. I have been extremely blessed to have very strong role models, both male and female. Most bosses I have worked for over the years appreciated my hard work and attention to detail so I have been held as an equal from day one.
I am constantly surrounded by contractors, subcontractors and vendors that respect my knowledge and my ability to get things done so really my biggest challenges generally are not getting materials on time or not having enough crew members available when I need them.
What kind of projects have you worked in?
I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have very supportive bosses who have entrusted me with some very intricate and large projects. Before I moved to Yuma in 2011, I worked as a project manager/civilian contractor on military bases for eight years, working on landing strips, barracks remodels, and various other industrial projects.
Prior to that I was on the San Manuel construction team for the construction of its new casino in 2002.
It wasn’t until I moved to Yuma and started working for Eckard Commercial Construction that I really had the opportunity to excel in my career. ECC has not only helped me get out into the community and make Yuma home for my family and I, they have kept me extremely busy building coolers, freezers, office complexes and warehouses.
What has been your favorite project?
Some of the most fun I have had was building the new Toyota store in 2011 and the new 4th Ave Gym in the Foothills in 2020. Most recently the Regional Center for Border Health’s San Luis Medical Mall in San Luis, Arizona, has kept me busy. Running point on the new San Luis Medical Mall has been a challenge as it has been a year-plus project turning the originally 10-acre parcel into a seven-building medical complex with an outpatient surgery center and urgent care.
I have worked with many owners and tenants over the years, but working with the San Luis Medical Mall team has been empowering, with an all-female management team for RCBH and being a female lead on the GC side, we definitely made things happen.
What surprised or surprises you about the industry?
What has surprised me the most being in the construction industry has been the support from upper management and our clients. I know there is a stigma around construction workers and their treatment or views of the opposite sex. The male and female bosses in my life have always stood behind me in my decisions and pushed me to grow within my industry.
I still get surprised, even though I shouldn’t, by the power and support my fellow subcontractors and contractors give me. Based on a group of my peers, I was selected to be the board president of the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association for a second year. YSWCA is a great group of contractors and subcontractors working to better Yuma, working with community members for philanthropy projects and local events, always working to keep our members up to date on current conditions and code requirements by working with the local jurisdictions.
What advice would you give to other women thinking of a career in construction?
Women or not-women construction is a very fast-paced, detail-orientated industry where communication is key. Always treat others with respect and go out and do the best job you can every day. Don’t let the bad days be your every day. You have the ability to shape the outcome of everything you do and don’t do so be aware of this and make smart decisions. Do not let anyone tell you, you can’t do something. You might have to work harder or study longer but you can do it.
What would you like others to know about the industry?
I feel like I have gotten to where I am in my career by being open minded to new challenges and not letting the unknown overwhelm me. I have always been willing to learn a new skill or adapt to my current surroundings which has helped me thrive in both my career and personally. Having a great support team and surrounding yourself with supportive, like-minded individuals makes it a lot easier.