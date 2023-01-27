The American Business Women’s Association Women’s Expo, which had originally been scheduled for this weekend, has been moved to a new date.
The Women’s Expo will now take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Yuma Civic Center.
The American Business Women’s Association Women’s Expo, which had originally been scheduled for this weekend, has been moved to a new date.
The Women’s Expo will now take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Yuma Civic Center.
“With so much going on in January and after much discussion with former attendees, vendors and our membership, we felt it would be in the best interest for all to move our legendary event to May this year so we can genuinely celebrate some significant women, moms and those who are mom-like encouragers,” said Lynne Gouge, president of Yuma’s Territorial Charter Chapter.
Gouge noted that the new date is just before Mother’s Day.
“We look forward to celebrating all those extraordinary women in your life with you, the physical moms, the spiritual moms, the emotional moms and our mentor moms,” she added.
ABWA will soon have more information on the rescheduled event, and Gouge asks those interested in attending to be on the lookout.
“We look forward to celebrating with you there,” Gouge said.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
