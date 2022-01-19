It’s one thing for a friend to call you an all-star, but it’s another to have the Arizona Cardinals call you one.
Devin Diaz, an eighth grade student at Woodard Junior High School, knows the feeling all too well. He’s one of only 50 students to be recognized as a “Classroom All-Star” by the football team.
According to a press release from Yuma School District One, Diaz was nominated by his Social Studies teacher, Jonathan Bailey.
When Bailey learned of the contest, he felt Diaz was deserving of the title for his patience, compassion and helpfulness.
“Devin is the first one to lend a helping hand,” he said. “He is often the first student to complete class assignments, and then helps others with their work.”
The Arizona Cardinals Classroom All-Stars sweepstakes is a program presented by the University of Phoenix to honor outstanding students in Arizona. It’s one of various community programs put on by the team. Teachers nominate students and the winning students receive four game tickets, a parking pass and are honored at an Arizona Cardinals regular season home game.
Diaz hadn’t known of the nomination, so when winners were announced in Dec. 2021, he was surprised and thrilled.
“At first I didn’t think it was real,” Diaz said.
As a football fan, the honor of Classroom All-Star is even more exciting for Diaz: he received tickets for his family and him to attend a Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks football game.
Grateful to have been nominated, Diaz shared that “Mr. Bailey is a great teacher.”
To learn more about the Arizona Cardinals’ community programs, visit: https://www.azcardinals.com/community/programs/.
