A pantheon of Yuma County’s top educators took the place of Arizona Western College’s Schoening Conference Center Tuesday evening as nominees gathered for one of the biggest nights in local education: the 34th annual Teacher of the Year celebration, which crowned Woodard Junior High School’s Christopher Franey Yuma County’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.
“Getting to work with students, with teachers growing up was incredible, because they gave me a lot of hope; they really instilled into me a value of helping others,” Franey said in his acceptance speech. “And I’m glad that I get to do this for a living. I get to help people. Being a Yuma native, giving back to the community — that’s what it’s all about, and I get to do that every day. I am just in shock.”
A sour taste lingers in the mouths of many who endured 2020; not so for Franey. According to the eighth-grade math teacher, the year of COVID-19 and virtual learning goes down as one of his best years of serving his community.
In the local education arena for 11 years and counting, Franey’s arrival to Woodard by way of Yuma Union High School District coincided with the pandemic, thrusting him into an environment fraught with new technology and online classroom systems in addition to becoming acquainted with a new site and new team of staff. But Franey (not to mention each of this year’s nominees) was up for the task and rose to the occasion.
“They essentially found their situation to be like being on a plane and having to fly it without any training,” Franey said in his initial candidate essay. “That was the call this year to help these students maintain their flight and even enjoy it. That was where the true joy came in and really put my philosophies to test; being honest enough to admit I might not know the fix, fearless enough to tackle someone else’s unknown, being able to service all at my school site and even share that with other sites and keeping the work ethic at its highest because this job is work worth doing.”
Franey is no stranger to overcoming adversity, having battled the odds pinned against him as he was brought up in a household that, he said, struggled to excel in education. Honesty, fearlessness and services paired with a strong work ethic became his manifesto, serving as the foundation for his work in the classroom.
“Being a teacher...allowed me to share my strengths and weaknesses with students along with how to overcome those situations,” he said. “Unpleasant times (in my life) allowed me to make stronger connections with children who had been let down by adults. I feel that is a major aspect of being a teacher, to bring out the best in our students and to inspire them to overcome. When we get our students to believe in themselves and their abilities we are giving them keys to freedom because life may sometimes throw obstacles or people in our way but to know that it will pass and you can succeed is a great “tool” you can give a person.”
According to Franey, these are the standards he holds himself to as an educator — though in the name of honesty he admits the follow-through isn’t always easy.
“Sometimes that light might even dim in teachers themselves but when we continue to care and motivate students and teachers then we are doing more for the profession,” he said. “That is what helps us to be distinguished at our job when we actively look to help and care about as many classrooms as we can.”
And speaking of distinguished, Franey’s contributions to public education have set him apart, according to his administrator.
“Not only is Mr. Franey a valued member of the Woodard teaching staff but he is also viewed within the Yuma education community as one who is passionate about positively impacting the young lives of Yuma’s youth,” Woodard principal Daniel Acosta said of Franey in a letter of recommendation. “Not long ago, Mr. Franey was a student in our Yuma schools. His passion to make a difference in the lives of Yuma’s youth can only stem from the fact that Mr. Franey is a true example of what ‘Yuma born, Yuma raised’ can mean and serve as light to so many of today’s youth who currently find themselves in a fog of uncertainty and doubt.”
Further representing Yuma School District One alongside Yuma Union High School District, the runners-up for the prestigious title of 2021 Yuma County Teacher of the Year were crowned according to their categories: Kristina Ben Saida from James B. Rolle Elementary School (primary), Laura Danford from Dorothy Hall Elementary School (intermediate/special area), Kerry Morse from Castle Dome Middle School (middle/junior high school) and Timothy Rebek from San Luis High School (high school).
The 34th Annual Yuma County Teacher of the Year and Education Hall of Fame Induction can be viewed in its entirety online at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOklz3xsirU.