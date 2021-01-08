Vicki Peterson’s sixth grade students are brand new to middle school this year – and because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s continued impact on teaching and learning, many of them have yet to walk the halls of Woodard Junior High School or even meet their teachers in person.
According to Peterson, who teaches 104 science and home room students via Zoom, it’s been a tough year. “All of these kids have been doing virtual or remote learning for three-fourths of a year,” she said. “That’s the hard part, I think,” said Peterson. “Some of them have never set foot on this campus, have never met their teachers, didn’t get the whole tour of the school at the beginning of the year. It was really hard last year because we were thrown into it unexpectedly, but this year has made it harder because they’ve been starting a new school year with new classes, new teachers, new school.”
To help her students cope with stress and anxiety at home, Peterson created a classroom project on DonorsChoose.org that would provide her students with coloring books, colored pencils, origami paper and sensory stress balls to help them “relax, decompress and focus” when the world around them feels overwhelming.
“Art can be therapy,” Peterson said. “I know from talking to school psychologists and other professionals that I’ve read that art is good for mental health. Art is not my thing, I’m not an artist; but I feel that stopping and focusing on coloring and making something beautiful is an escape for your mind.”
Funded on New Year’s Eve by donors in Arizona, California, Massachusetts and New York, the $575 project aligns with the social/emotional learning objectives in Woodward’s home room classes, which have initiated meaningful conversations between Peterson and her students about stress management and the supporting roles music, art and exercise can play in that.
“We’ve seen by participation of students and communication from students and parents that they’re struggling,” said Peterson. “Struggling to learn in the same way, struggling with everything. And it’s taking its toll on everyone – teachers and parents and students – with all of the stressors of staying home, health scares and financial issues. It’s been a very difficult situation.”
According to Peterson, when the art materials and stress balls arrive and find their way into her students’ hands, they’ll have another set of tools to resort to when anxiety flares.
“We’re trying to give them as many tools as we can for dealing with this,” she said. “I know people who struggle with anxiety and depression, and this isolation and fear of COVID and the stressors of losing hours or losing jobs – all of it is taking its toll on people who already have those issues, but it seems to me that it’s giving people that didn’t even have mental health issues those same feelings. Even myself – I don’t have anxiety or depression, but I’ve felt depressed just sitting in my classroom, even. It’s where I need to be, it’s my bubble and I’m getting my work done but without the kids here, some days I hardly see anyone. It’s been a struggle for everybody, whether you have mental health problems or not.”
Peterson said she’s grateful for every donation that funded her project. Whether from across the street or across the country, each one served to make a difference. “I just appreciate the people so much – the people that I know, the people I don’t know, different companies that are supporting students and teachers and schools right now, because it’s a very difficult situation that we hope will be resolved soon,” Peterson said. “When they make those donations, it tells the kids, ‘We’re thinking about you and we care about you.’”