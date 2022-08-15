SAN LUIS, Ariz. – After a nearly two-year delay, work is under way in the construction of a charter high school that is slated to open its doors beginning in the fall of 2023.

Portable Practical Education Preparation Inc., a Tucson-based nonprofit organization formed to serve educational needs in rural Arizona, will operate the school for up to 175 students.

