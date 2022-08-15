SAN LUIS, Ariz. – After a nearly two-year delay, work is under way in the construction of a charter high school that is slated to open its doors beginning in the fall of 2023.
Portable Practical Education Preparation Inc., a Tucson-based nonprofit organization formed to serve educational needs in rural Arizona, will operate the school for up to 175 students.
The PPEP TEC campus, to be completed at an estimated cost of more than $7.5 million, will replace the charter high school the organization now operates in rented space in San Luis for about 130 students. PPEP also has schools for students in grades nine through 12 in other Arizona communities, including one in Somerton.
The San Luis campus, to be built on the city’s west side, has been downsized from the original design for the school the PPEP had planned to begin building in April 2020. While having a smaller enrollment capacity, the campus will have most of the the same facilities, according to PPEP.
John Arnold, PPEP’s founder and executive director, said the construction has been delayed in part by difficulty finding contractors who weren’t already tied up with other building projects.
“There were few companies to choose from who have the resources and time for the project,” he said. “Contractors have a lot of work. Even with the pandemic, there is a lot of construction activity.”
The project was further held up by delays in securing necessary permits and an increase in cost of building materials, he said.
Inflation forced PPEP to adjust the design.
The school originally was designed for 12 classrooms for 300 students. In the new design, the school will have eight classrooms for up to 175 students.
To be located on a more than 2-acre parcel at 850 N. San Luis Plaza Drive, the campus will include a kitchen and cafeteria, athletic courts and administrative offices.
“The school is being built on the west side of San Luis, an area that will continue growing and where the administrative center and services of the city are found,” Arnold said. “It’s near the post office, near where a new court building is planned and near the border crossing. It is the ideal site.”
Arnold said the new campus will allow PPEP TEC to serve a greater number of students now on a waiting list to attend classes in its rental space.
“The school is a charter school but it’s public. It doesn’t charge students to attend, and it offers the same curriculum of other high schools, with the advantage of being able to have smaller groups. I admire the work of the (PPEP TEC) principal and teachers. They have all the dedication and heart to help students.”