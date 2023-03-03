Yuma-area residents will get a chance today and Saturday to meet artists whose works they might just want to buy.
Thirty-two artists will exhibit their work at home studios around the Foothills in the Art Trails Open Studio Tour hosted by the Mountain Shadows Artists Association.
Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, the public can visit studios on the tour to see exhibits of hand-made a wide range of fields, including acrylic, oil and water color painting, scratch art, alcohol ink, pencil, encaustic painting, mixed media, fused glass, mosaic glass, silversmithing, pine needle weaving, jewelry, photography, metal art and beading.
The tour is free, but art will be available for purchase at the studios people visit.
This marks the 17th year of the Art Trails, which features the work of artists who are full-year residents or winter residents from various parts of the United States and Canada.
The artists will be present at the studios on the tour and may even be creating new art when visitors arrive, says Kirk Redlin, chairman of the Art Trails tour for Mountain Shadows.
“We encourage (artists) to have little onsite demos that people can watch,” he said.
Visitors will get to meet the artists, learn about the creative process and, if they see a piece of art they like, buy it on the spot.
Previous tours have seen people inspired enough by the artists they’ve just met to buy their art, Redlin said.
“It became that personal as they watched (the artists working), and that’s pretty cool.”
As in the past, tour organizers will provide a “passport” to people taking the tour. Those who get their passports stamped at 10 of the studios they visit will be entered in a drawing for any of more than 30 donated art pieces.
People can visit the studios in any order they want during the six-hour periods of tour today and Saturday.
A map of the studio locations appeared in a brochure included in Tuesday’s edition of the Yuma Sun, but also can be can be found online at mtnsaa.org. Maps also will be available during the hours of the tour at the artists association’s roadside stand at Avenue 14E and 51st Street.
This year the map includes a QR code that people can scan with their smartphones to get directions to the studios through Google Maps.