Work on San Luis bridge delayed

SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Lack of construction materials and this week’s rains have pushed back work to repair a bridge on Cesar Chavez Boulevard, delaying the reopening a section of one of two major roads leading to and from the city.
A section between San Luis Plaza Drive and Hidalgo Avenue has been closed since January, when a water line embedded within the bridge’s concrete structure ruptured.
The closure has prompted numerous complaints to the San Luis City Council and on social media by motorists who have used Cesar Chavez Boulevard to leave and come into San Luis and to travel between the city’s east and west sides.
In February, the public works department predicted the line would be repaired in time to open the bridge in early March, but in a report Wednesday to the council, Public Works Director Eulogio Vera said work was delayed because the contractor could not immediately obtain special tubing needed for the fix.
“The tubing arrived to the contractor on Tuesday,” he said, “but with the rain the work could not be done, (the work area) was not stable. Our employees had to remove mud and water from the site.”
The council on Wednesday also listened to complaints from residents about the delay, among them Martha Rodriguez, who lives on Cuauhtemoc Street just west of the bridge and who has used Cesar Chavez as an access to her home.
“You look at the site but you never see people working, and the problem becomes that you have to take other streets where there is more traffic,” she said.
Rogelio Vargas, who lives on Hidalgo not far from the bridge, said some motorists take the risk of driving around the fence encircling the work area and crossing the bridge.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez urged residents to be patient with the delay.
“It’s necessary to give the contractor two or three more weeks to finish, we are going to give them that. We have identified the problem and we are correcting it as soon as possible, but we are not going to put public safety at risk because of comments by some people. I prefer to have a bridge that can last 50 years that one that has problems soon.”
He also warned that the police department will be watching for and citing motorists who decide to violate restricted areas and continue to use the bridge.