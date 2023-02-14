Today

Mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High around 70F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 41F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.