The Yuma City Council will meet for a work session on Tuesday and the regular meeting on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, staff and consultants will provide an overview of the Environmental Protection Agency Brownfield Assessment Grant awarded to the city, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, Yuma Multiversity Campus and Yuma County to fund this project.
The work session will follow the public workshop “Brownfields to Innovation Districts” to be held earlier in the day, from 2 to 4 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers. During the workshop, city staff and consultants will discuss the future of Old Town South, an area roughly between Giss Parkway and 7th Street and between Madison Avenue and Gila Street.
Additional information regarding this project will be shared during the work session to be held at 5:30 p.m.
This will be followed by a presentation from Finance Director Doug Allen on the city’s fiscal year 2022 audit results and process and financial status and outlook for fiscal year 2024.
Then the council will review Wednesday’s regular meeting agenda, which includes a presentation by Heinfeld, Meech & Co., on the 2022 annual financial statement and audit results.
The council on Wednesday will also conduct a public hearing on the Development Fee Biennial Certified Audit, which was conducted and prepared by Heinfeld, Meech & Co., for the period from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022. The report consists of a biennial certified audit of the city’s land use assumptions, infrastructure improvements plan and development fees. The report is posted at www.yumaaz.gov/ImpactFeeReport.
Two ordinances are up for adoption, one on the annexation of property located at the northeast corner of Arizona Avenue and 18th Street and another on the acquisition of property and temporary construction easements necessary for the installation, construction and maintenance of the North End Pavement Project.
One ordinance will be introduced, which would authorize the acquisition of 10 feet of right-of-way along the northwest corner of Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E by gift from Maverik Inc. The easement dedication is needed to ensure safe right turn access into the property, according to the city.
The council will also consider the following items on the consent agenda:
• A contract for restroom remodel construction services at Carver Park in the amount of $147,476 to Merrill Development of Yuma.
• A contract increase of $137,983 to Perlman Architects of Arizona for architectural and engineering services for Fire Station No. 7.
• Amend the boundaries of the Mesa Heights Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area to incorporate newly annexed land planned for development of multi-family residential homes.
• Approve the amended final plat of the Cielo Verde Unit 6 (Phase 1) Subdivision. The property is located at the northwest corner of East 36th Street and South Eagle Drive.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”