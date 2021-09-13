SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Work to expand and modernize the Mexican port of entry into San Luis Rio Colorado could begin as soon as early 2022, Sonora’s new governor said during a recent visit to the border city.
Alfonso Durazo said 550 million pesos – equivalent to about $27.7 million in U.S. currency – have been earmarked for the project from Mexico’s customs trust fund.
The funding is part of the 50 billion in pesos released in April by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for technology and other improvements to Mexico customs facilities aimed at promoting the flow of commercial and tourist traffic into the country.
Durazo, elected in June, stopped in San Luis Rio Colorado recently as part of a tour of the facilities is Sonora slated for upgrades. The state and municipalities are contributing funds toward costs of the improvements.
Local officials on both sides of the border have long sought expansion of the crossings into San Luis Rio Colorado and into San Luis, Ariz., to ease traffic congestion at the border.
U.S. Congress previously earmarked funds to expand the U.S. port of entry to create additional lanes for traffic arriving from Mexico. Durazo’s visit included a stop to the U.S. crossing to meet with that port’s director, John Schamm.
On the Mexican side, Durazo said in a news conference carried by social media, the crossing into San Luis Rio Colorado will get additional car lanes equipped with high- and low-penetration X-ray technology to inspect arriving vehicles.
That plan keeps in place a proposal to route southbound vehicles from Archibald Street in San Luis, Ariz., across the border to Morelos Street in San Luis Rio Colorado and on south along 1st Street.
But the plan dispenses with a proposal by city officials to open a traffic underpass under Obregon Avenue to ease traffic congestion immediately south of the border. Instead the plan calls for installing “smart” traffic signals at the intersections of Morelos and 1st with Obregon