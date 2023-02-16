It takes more than doctors and nurses to run a hospital. It needs phlebotomists, medical billers and coders, radiology technicians, accountants, business analysts and a wide variety of workers.

Where will this workforce come from? With a shared vision of transforming healthcare education in Yuma County, Arizona Western College and Yuma Regional Medical Center have partnered to create new programs and facilities to train this future workforce.

