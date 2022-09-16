Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls was unanimously elected to serve a two-year term as president of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, an organization that supports local governments throughout the state.
Nicholls has served on the League’s Executive Committee since 2014, holding the roles of treasurer and most recently vice president.
“We’re excited to work with Mayor Nicholls as our newest president of the League,” said League Executive Director Tom Belshe. “As the mayor of Yuma, he brings a unique perspective that is both urban and rural. Additionally, as an engineer, he brings a commonsense approach to problem-solving that is critical to ensuring the continued success of cities and towns across this great state.”
The League of Arizona Cities and Towns is a voluntary association representing all 91 incorporated cities and towns across the state. Founded in 1937, the League provides policy and legislative advocacy, information and inquiry services, and educational programs to strengthen the quality and efficiency of municipal government.
The League is governed by a 25-member Executive Committee made up of mayors and council members from incorporated cities and towns across the state. Officers and members of the Executive Committee are elected for two-year overlapping terms.
Nicholls will replace Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat as League president, a role she held since September 2020.
“Mayor Carlat led the League through very challenging times. Her strong leadership is a significant legacy to follow,” Nicholls said.
Nicholls, the 27th mayor of Yuma, has served in that position since January 2014. Last month, he was reelected and in January will begin his third four-year term.
As president of the League, Nicholls will advocate not only on behalf of the Yuma community, but for all Arizona cities and towns. He will also serve as an ex-officio member of the Arizona Commerce Authority Board of Directors.
“The League has been a champion for every Arizona city and town and their residents for the last 75 years. It is an honor to work with all the communities and state leaders for a strong Arizona future,” Nicholls said.
As president, Nicholls told council members, he would have the opportunity of “making sure we’re representing the city and all the cities in the state, their issues collectively with the state Legislature and governor, whoever the new Legislature and new governor is.
“That will be exciting but also help give us a front row seat on getting things done. Look forward to that,” he added.
Raised in Yuma, Nicholls earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Arizona State University before continuing post-baccalaureate studies in transportation engineering.
In addition to his role as mayor, he is president and owner of Core Engineering Group, an active Rotarian, a deacon at St. Francis of Assisi Parish and a husband and father.