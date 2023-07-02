Editor’s Note: This is part two of a two-part series looking at the Antelope Union High School District financial situation.
Standing before the Arizona State Board of Education (AZSBE) and fellow Antelope Union High School District (AUHSD) officials during the state board’s meeting on June 26, AUHSD governing board member Jared Osborn expressed great concern for the gravity of his district’s financial situation and added his name to the list of people recommending AUHSD be placed into receivership – a situation where an outside party gets the district’s finances back in line.
“I grew up out in Antelope, in this small farming community and I love Antelope, absolutely love it,” he told the board. “About, I don’t know, about five years ago I noticed Antelope was kind of, seems a little rocky. So I decided to get involved and I was elected this past election. And I was shocked when I found out how much debt there actually was and how far back it went. …When I got the letter saying we’re almost $1.2 million in debt … I was shocked.
“I do know that (Superintendent Gregory) Copeland has a good heart and has love for Antelope, I do know that. I do not know if he’s been handling the finances correctly. As I looked at the general auditor’s report, it felt like everything was a mess. Things weren’t put in their proper places. It felt like when they needed money, they just grabbed money off the table … It breaks my heart that we’re in this situation. It really does. And I look at that deficit as almost too big and I’ve thought about it over and over and over again. And maybe receivership is the way to go to help us get past this hump and then our community can take it back over that school and get it right.”
The $1.2 million Osborn mentioned was part of a letter to AUHSD from the Arizona Auditor General’s office, dated Feb. 21, 2023. It notified the district that it was still in noncompliance with the Uniform System of Financial Records (USFR) based on audit reports. On top of listing the district’s most significant compliance deficiencies for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, it noted that AUHSD reported $1,187,374 in registered warrants on June 30, 2021 and that an independent auditor expressed continued doubts about the district’s ability to “pay future expenditures in a timely manner and to continue operating.”
As reported in Saturday’s edition of the Yuma Sun, AZSBE unanimously voted to appoint a receiver to AUHSD due to its overexpenditure from FY 2022. The district has spent over its budget limit each year for the past five fiscal years.
According to the latest figures confirmed by the Yuma County School Superintendent’s office and the Arizona Department of Education (ADE), AUHSD’s overexpenditure for FY 2022 stands at $311,877. As of June 28, 2023, it also owes the county $867,539.65 plus interest. Its oldest warrant is from Feb. 17, 2023, per the county. While the registered warrant amounts owed change every week, Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Hurt and Chief Deputy Elizabeth Valenzuela estimate that the average amount AUHSD owes in warrants along with the average interest they owe in a year places the district at about a million dollars in the hole.
Part of the challenge stemmed from decreasing student numbers and increasing financial pressures.
Looking at spending reports published by the Arizona Auditor General’s office for Fiscal Years 2013 through 2018, student numbers decreased over time while financial stressors increased.
The reports for these years include financial stress assessments and student numbers. In 2012 – 2013, AUHSD had 283 students and its overall financial stress level was deemed low. For FY 2014 – 2017, the overall financial stress level was moderate. The 2016 – 2017 school year recorded 230 students. But FY 2018 recorded 207 students and its overall financial stress level was deemed high.
Among the struggles AUHSD faced, Superintendent Gregory Copeland identified a lack of qualified business official personnel as one of them.
“I had a business manager that I inherited that didn’t exactly come from the school business world and if you ask anybody in school business, school finance, it’s a whole different animal,” he told AZSBE. “... It is a very difficult role to find school finance personnel and to hire and have them trained and especially being a rural school district. We are not on an uphill battle, we’re climbing a mountain to get those people.
“(In 2022,) I subsequently went through two business managers that just said, ‘No, I can’t, I don’t want to be, I don’t want to.’ I found one that came in April and they could understand what I needed done and the way I was explaining what I needed to be done.”
The business manager in question is Aaron Whittle. Now familiar with AUHSD’s finances, one key issue at the heart of the matter he’s identified is one pertaining to grant funds that weren’t reimbursed.
“So about 10 years ago, this would be my guess, there were several funds that were overspent and it amounted to about $400,000,” Whittle said. “These are grants and how grants work is you spend the money and then you go and ask whoever the grant is from, you go and ask them for a reimbursement.
“… You send what’s called an expense report to that entity. In our case, it’s the Arizona Department of Education Grants Management and they look at your expenditures to make sure they aligned with the budget that was approved for that grant. And then what happens is, if grants management says, ‘Okay, yes, your expenditures are in line with your budget, we’re going to release those funds to you.’
“Well, we have several funds we spent, we never got reimbursed for them. It’s between $300- and $400,000. That negative cash balance on those accounts have just been rolling over from year to year to year to year.”
According to Copeland, the district parted ways with the original business manager he inherited when he began in FY 2018 after realizing the manager wouldn’t be able to get a handle on the situation with the way things were going.
“There was a growing negative cash balance,” he said. “I originally thought it was because there might have been uncollected tax revenue. The original deputy superintendent provided me with a report because I wanted to see what was uncollected. Well the collection of taxes were running at about 98% or so on, which they accumulated over time to about $96,000, but the big problem was … an accumulation of what they call the levy bill.”
Copeland explained that the value of property in the district’s region is assessed in February. Using the assessment outcome, AUHSD has a formula to calculate the tax percentage it would require to obtain the dollars it needs. After governing board approval, that percentage is given to the board of supervisors who bill at that rate but go back and do another assessment in August.
“Often, the assessed values are lower and so what ends up happening is, for instance, say we have $300 million in assessed values in east county property,” he said. “We say, ‘Okay, to get our budget, we need 2.5%.’ This is what is allowed for our budget, you know, our budget based on our number of kids and so on. That’s allowed. This is the number that we get.
“So we do 2.5% The board of supervisors and the governing board, they approve it. It goes to the county where when they go to bill, they reassess. And for instance, maybe the values are now $250 million. So instead of 2.5% of $300 million, we get 2.5% of $250 million. While we’re spending the amount we’re supposed to get, we start building a negative cash balance because we weren’t getting the amount of money that we were supposed to get.”
Copeland shared that he had seen the issue in a report and kept seeking counsel from others on how to fix it. It took a while before he found an answer but now the district is working to sweep back tax revenue.
Decreases in student numbers have also contributed to the issue, he remarked, but with COVID in the rearview mirror, numbers are heading back in a positive direction.
At the AZSBE June meeting, Superintendent Copeland presented on both the struggles to manage the financial situation and the work done to rectify it. Since hiring Whittle, he told the board that AUHSD set itself on a path toward clearing the overexpenditure in a year.
“People say, ‘How are you going to do this?’ I said we’re gonna do it because we need to do it,” he stated. “We need to fix this now. And (Whittle) knew that he had a mandate from me and he put a mandate on me. We are going to hold each other accountable. We’re going to make it happen.
“We went through a process of not filling positions, a process of tightening our belts, went through a process of saying ‘We can’t buy that.’ And we didn’t just do it in a vacuum. We set our staff down and we told them we have an issue here. We’ve got to fix this.”
He shared that AUHSD staff members have now been put through various business, financial and leadership trainings.
And while numbers for FY 2023 won’t be published until the annual financial report is done in the fall, Whittle reports that the district is currently projected to have spent under its limit. His solution to addressing the money owed is by first addressing the overexpenditures so that the district can finally begin veering into a positive balance to cover the funds owed.
“We’ve endeavored to fix the dollar expenditure,” Copeland said in an interview with the Sun. “Now we’re working on the cash that’s in the bank, the cash deficit issue. We’ve done one thing that will show up in a report that will come out in a couple of months or so by the state but we’re working on our registered warrants and so on. We’re working with the county superintendent, trying to build a closer relationship and communication with the county to using ADE or technical and using the receiver to get this out. I think we can solve the issues and bring antelope financially back into the position it should be.”
Both Antelope and the county expressed disappointment that having to present to the board might have made it seem as though they’re in an adversarial position.
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Hurt said. “... Antelope Union is a valuable part of this county. It’s a valuable school for East County; it serves three east county school districts for high school education. It’s important to have that school.”
Copeland’s concluding remarks to the community are that Antelope is going to keep working toward balance.
“I think we just all need to work together and understand that we all love Antelope,” he said. “We all want the success of our students and to be part of the solution and to keep our communication going in a positive manner.”