Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire Monday afternoon.
According to Battalion Chief Louie Carlos, the fire was reported at approximately 1:39 p.m. in a home at 1037 W. Eucalyptus St. in Somerton.
Arriving firefighters found a detached workshop on fire with flames spreading to an abandoned home on an adjoining property.
“There was fire extending toward an abandoned home to the west due to overgrown brush and debris,” Carlos said. “Incident command declared a first alarm fire.”
Two fire hoses were deployed, one to the workshop, the other to the abandoned home, and both fires were extinguished.
The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department also responded to a mutual aid request and assisted in putting out the fires.
The primary investigation indicated that the person who owned the workshop was cooking outside and left the grill unattended.
“The embers from the grill ignited the workshop,” Carlos said.
There were no reports of any injuries.
