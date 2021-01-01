The Yuma community came together once again by donating money to purchase wreaths that were placed at the graves of fallen service members at the City of Yuma’s Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery and the Sunset Vista Cemetery in the Foothills during this year’s Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony.
Winnie Moir, of the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club, who coordinated the ceremonies, said more donations were received this year than in any of the previous years, which led to more wreaths than ever before being placed.
“Considering the past year we have all had, Yuma proved again that we are the most Patriotic City in Arizona,” Moir said.
Moir had previously stated that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they had to to cancel numerous public donation drives, which they have relied on in the past, and she was concerned that they weren’t going to be able place many wreaths this year.
The wreath-laying remembrance ceremonies were conducted on Dec. 19 with 1,370 wreaths placed at veteran’s graves at Desert Lawn and 630 at Sunset Vista.
Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall, joined by his wife Heidi and children along with Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill and his children attended the ceremony at Sunset Vista and placed wreaths on graves of those who had bravely served our country.
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls also proclaimed the day Wreaths Across America Day.
Wreaths Across America Day is a national event and YPG was proud to support the country’s veterans.
On Dec. 19 a total of 1.7 million wreaths were placed at the graves of fallen servicemen and women at 2,557 cemeteries around the country. each of their names was also said aloud.
“The 2020 theme for Wreaths Across America has been ‘Be an American worth fighting for,’ and this year I have been blessed to see my fair share,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “The determination of the American people and their commitment to the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, made it possible for us to move forward this year, safely. We are humbled, and forever grateful for the outpouring of support from all across the country.”
Moir wanted to thank the community for its never-ending generosity and all of the many volunteers who laid wreaths.
“There are so many wonderful volunteers,” Moir said. “We couldn’t do it without the dedication and support of each and every one of you. Thank you and God Bless.”