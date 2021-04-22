The Yuma Catholic baseball team has its offense rolling at this point in the season, beating Eastmark 19-2 in five innings on Wednesday. Leading the offensive onslaught was junior Manny Cota, walloping four hits on the day to go along with three RBIs. Senior Jonah Leon collected two hits, one of them a homerun, and three RBIs, while Alan Rosas hit a couple of balls hard for two doubles and two RBIs.
Pitcher Issac Araiza enjoyed all the run support as he pitched a five-inning complete game, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out 12 Firebird hitters.
The Shamrocks will be back in action at Tonopah Valley on Friday.