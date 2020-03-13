A teacher at Yuma Catholic High School was arrested Wednesday evening after detectives determined that he allegedly had inappropriate communications with a female student.
Craig Gillespie, 59, was later booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of furnishing harmful items to a minor, sexual conduct with a minor, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, and aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, all of which are felonies.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin said that on Tuesday the administration at Yuma Catholic High School became aware of a teacher having inappropriate communications with a female student and immediately reported the matter to the Yuma Police Department.
Detectives from YPD’s Child, Family, and Sex Crimes Unit then investigated the allegations and confirmed that Gillespie had allegedly solicited a female student to engage in sex.
Gillespie, who was immediately terminated, taught English and was also the coach of the girls soccer team.
He made his initial appearance before Justice of the Peace pro-tem Darci Weede on Thursday, who informed him of the charges against him and ordered his bond be set as a $300,000 cash-only bond.
Weede also told Gillespie if he were to post bond he was to report to pre-trial services, which would supervise his release.
Gillespie is scheduled to return to court on Monday, at which time he will be informed if a criminal complaint has been filed against him and what, if any, offenses he is being charged with.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact YPD Detective Tom Slade at 928-373-4778, or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
