Starting Monday, all Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) and YCAT OnCall passengers will be required to wear a face mask or another type of facial covering while on board. Passengers without a mask will not be allowed to board.
According to a news release from the Yuma County Intergovernmental Transportation Authority (YCIPTA), masks are also mandatory for visitors to the YCAT customer service office, located at 2715 E. 14th St.
Exceptions apply to children younger than age 2 and individuals who have difficulty breathing or are “unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance,” according to YCIPTA.
The news release also noted that buses and bus shelters continue to be sanitized daily in addition to the social distancing measures implemented on all of the buses. YCAT’s maintenance and operations facility and customer service office are also sanitized throughout each day.
“The protection of our community and employees is a top priority for YCIPTA/YCAT,” the authority stated. “While providing a critical assistance we must also stress the importance of using this service only when absolutely necessary and limit unneeded contact and keeping with the recommended social distancing practices.”
Individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as coughing, fever or shortness of breath, are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider and/or the 24-hour Public COVID-19 Inquiry Line at (844) 542-8201.